TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TESS. TheStreet raised TESSCO Technologies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair lowered TESSCO Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

TESSCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TESS opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $82.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average of $6.19. TESSCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $8.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TESSCO Technologies ( NASDAQ:TESS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.11). TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TESSCO Technologies news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 34,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $301,705.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,553,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,624,054.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $131,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,587,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,925,760.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 34,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $301,705.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,553,484 shares in the company, valued at $13,624,054.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,097 shares of company stock worth $450,099. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TESSCO Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TESSCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TESSCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 31,385 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. 57.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated engages in manufacture and distribution of technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

Further Reading

