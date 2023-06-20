The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Chairman Sells $968,403.30 in Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $968,403.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 953,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,702,671.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of The Ensign Group stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $94.38. 270,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,459. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.29 and a 52 week high of $102.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.11.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $886.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth about $957,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 54.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in The Ensign Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

