Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Up 3% This Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $207.35 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00042816 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00031026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00014831 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,180,165,847 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

