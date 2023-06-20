Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $194.25 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $194.25 million and approximately $10.48 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,800,386,213.700886 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01842515 USD and is up 2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $4,406,125.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

