Thunder Brawl Price Hits $0.0007 (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded down 46.3% against the dollar. Thunder Brawl has a market cap of $122,000.82 and approximately $37,196.08 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00070525 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $41,537.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

