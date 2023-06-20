Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.53

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 4116616 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TLRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.69.

Tilray Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 10th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.84). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 294.54%. The firm had revenue of $145.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth approximately $19,224,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,586,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tilray by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,380,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,898 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tilray during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Tilray during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

