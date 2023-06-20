TL Private Wealth Has $965,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

TL Private Wealth decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.5% of TL Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Harbor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 97,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $68.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,516,514 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.04 and a 200-day moving average of $66.00. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $98.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

