Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) fell 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.28 and last traded at $14.28. 175,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 493% from the average session volume of 29,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TORXF shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Torex Gold Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

