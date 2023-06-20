Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RIG. Clarkson Capital raised Transocean from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Transocean from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.98.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:RIG opened at $6.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99. Transocean has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.91.

Insider Transactions at Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16). Transocean had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 476,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,517.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Transocean by 8,124.0% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,112 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Transocean by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.