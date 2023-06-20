Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.29.

NYSE TRV traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $176.75. 2,319,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,134. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.80.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,773.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $31,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

