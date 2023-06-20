Truist Financial Boosts Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target to $12.00

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RPAY. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Repay from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Repay from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Repay from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.68.

Shares of RPAY opened at $7.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $748.52 million, a PE ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Repay has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $14.61.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $74.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.39 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Shaler Alias sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Repay by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Repay by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Repay by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Repay by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Repay by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

