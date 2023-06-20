Truist Financial Increases Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target to $60.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 83.37% from the company’s current price.

NOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

NYSE:NOG traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.72. 127,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.97. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $39.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average is $31.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 86.66% and a net margin of 60.39%. The company had revenue of $582.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 89.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.