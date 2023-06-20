Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Shares Up 1.6%

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.88 and last traded at $5.74. 15,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 81,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBSFY. HSBC raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.86.
Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Up 1.6 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30.
About Ubisoft Entertainment
Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ubisoft Entertainment (UBSFY)
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why Mosaic’s Price Targets May Be Understated
- Amazon And The AI War: iRobot Acquisition In Focus
- What Does Logitech CEO’s Abrupt Departure Mean?
- Ulta Beauty Stock Value is More Than Skin Deep
Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.