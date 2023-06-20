UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) CFO Sells $736,800.00 in Stock

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $736,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,544,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,446,761.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, May 26th, Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $626,000.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $647,200.00.

Shares of NYSE:PATH traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.49. 11,386,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,903,951. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average is $15.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 0.69.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The healthcare company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $289.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the first quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PATH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.50 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.64.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

