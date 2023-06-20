UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 2,005 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $30,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Eaton by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Eaton by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $1,188,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.86.

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,315. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $197.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

