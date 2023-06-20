UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,627 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $16,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corteva by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,427. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.23 and a 200-day moving average of $60.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CTVA. Vertical Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. OTR Global lowered shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Articles

