UMB Bank n.a. Sells 2,820 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $18,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Nucor by 22.5% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $219,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $696,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 28.3% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.33. The company had a trading volume of 258,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,955. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.43.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.67 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.88.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

