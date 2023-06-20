UMB Bank n.a. Sells 344 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $13,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,951,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,979,000 after buying an additional 962,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,777,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,937,000 after acquiring an additional 389,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,883,000 after acquiring an additional 411,358 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,261. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $148.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.00 and its 200-day moving average is $98.31.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

