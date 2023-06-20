Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Cut by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,696 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 14,405 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.
Union Pacific Trading Down 1.6 %
NYSE UNP traded down $3.26 on Tuesday, hitting $201.41. 731,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,059,658. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $122.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.21.
Union Pacific Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.
Union Pacific Profile
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.
