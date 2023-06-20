Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR) Trading 3.7% Higher

Shares of Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR – Get Rating) shot up 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

Uwharrie Capital Stock Up 3.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average of $7.10.

About Uwharrie Capital

Uwharrie Capital Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm is community-oriented, emphasizing the well-being of the people in its region above financial gain in directing its corporate decisions. It operates through the following subsidiaries: Bank of Stanly, The Strategic Alliance Corp., BOS Agency, Inc, Gateway Mortgage, Inc, Anson Bank & Trust Co, Cabarrus Bank & Trust Co, Strategic Investment Advisors, Inc, and Uwharrie Mortgage, Inc The company was founded on February 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Albemarle, NC.

