Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Major Shareholder Sells $76,128.04 in Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 111,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $76,128.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,966,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mossytree Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $64,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Mossytree Inc. sold 75,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $50,250.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Mossytree Inc. sold 33,999 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $23,119.32.

Vacasa Stock Performance

Shares of VCSA stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,187,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,179. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. Vacasa, Inc. has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $5.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vacasa

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $256.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.15 million. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vacasa by 339.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Vacasa in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vacasa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vacasa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Vacasa by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on VCSA shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.36.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

