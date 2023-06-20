Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $6,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VCR traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $276.38. 16,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,634. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.41. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $213.73 and a 52 week high of $290.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

