Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,351 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 29,687 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,728,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,642,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.05. 2,235,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,192,435. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.83. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

