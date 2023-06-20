Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Raised by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,803,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,587 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 10.8% of Wedmont Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wedmont Private Capital owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $81,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $46.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.83. The company has a market capitalization of $112.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.55.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

