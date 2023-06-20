Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Gray Wealth Management Inc.

Gray Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 4.9% of Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $278.22. The stock had a trading volume of 271,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,505. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $283.65. The stock has a market cap of $91.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.70.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

