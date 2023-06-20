Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Boosted by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 13.3% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $46,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $724,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 68,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,632,000 after purchasing an additional 27,306 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $217.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $228.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.40.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

