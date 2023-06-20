Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stock Position Boosted by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,286,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 56,113 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up about 4.9% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned 0.38% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $59,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 27,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VMBS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.12. 73,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,182. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.27.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

