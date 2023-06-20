Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Lessened by Gpwm LLC

Gpwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Gpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Gpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,389,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $102.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.79 and a 200 day moving average of $84.12.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

