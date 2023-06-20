Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 34,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 23,098 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 149,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 49,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkos Global Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 91,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 37,193 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.58. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $50.48.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP)
