Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s Largest Position

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 551,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 17.1% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $207,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VOO stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $403.86. The company had a trading volume of 547,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,674. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $384.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.91. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $408.76. The stock has a market cap of $306.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

