VeChain (VET) Trading Down 5.3% This Week

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 19th. During the last seven days, VeChain has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $26.73 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges.

About VeChain

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2016. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,714,516,834 coins. The official message board for VeChain is vechainofficial.medium.com. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @vechainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeChain is https://reddit.com/r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain (VET) is the native cryptocurrency of the VeChainThor blockchain. VET is used as a medium of exchange for activities and transactions on the VeChainThor blockchain and serves as a “fuel” to power the network. VET holders have the right to vote on governance decisions, participate in Proof of Authority (PoA) consensus, and receive rewards in the form of VTHO tokens. VET holders will also be able to benefit from other financial services such as staking, lending, and trading on third-party exchanges. With its innovative features, VeChainThor is positioned to be one of the most influential public blockchains, and VET is an integral part of this ecosystem.”

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

