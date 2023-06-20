Velas Trading 2.5% Higher This Week (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Velas has a total market cap of $34.03 million and approximately $444,659.62 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Velas has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00042585 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00031915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00014632 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000939 BTC.

About Velas

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,464,541,876 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

