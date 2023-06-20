Verasity 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.35 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Verasity has a total market cap of $47.09 million and $6.35 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Verasity has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

