Verge Trading Down 0.9% This Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 20th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Verge has a market cap of $25.19 million and $810,212.45 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,977.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.08 or 0.00286212 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012755 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.79 or 0.00506788 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00056139 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.28 or 0.00390590 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003575 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,936,707 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.