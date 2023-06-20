voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of voxeljet from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

VJET opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01. voxeljet has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

voxeljet ( NYSE:VJET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.77%. The business had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

