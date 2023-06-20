Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.229 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE IDE traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 62,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,046. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $10.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (IDE)
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.