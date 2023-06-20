Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.229 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund alerts:

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IDE traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 62,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,046. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $10.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDE. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 7.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the first quarter worth $374,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 80.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 16,882 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 33,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.