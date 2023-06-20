Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $84.96 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 20th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $84.96 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $3.05 or 0.00010828 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00017457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00018438 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00014216 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,150.19 or 1.00032013 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002327 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,882,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.00940038 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $1,981,275.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.