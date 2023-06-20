Walker Asset Management LLC Acquires 215 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 6,039.5% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Blackstone by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after acquiring an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in Blackstone by 3,214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after acquiring an additional 730,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BX. Bank of America boosted their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:BX traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $90.21. The stock had a trading volume of 534,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,668,199. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.15 and its 200 day moving average is $85.58. The company has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of 111.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $110.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,875,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,875,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,067,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,685 and sold 3,430,100 shares valued at $43,380,183. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

