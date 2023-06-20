Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Lowered to $120.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Loop Capital from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DIS. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.14.

Walt Disney stock opened at $91.32 on Friday. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.13. The stock has a market cap of $166.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $1,433,075,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 11,064.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,982,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $109,679,000 after buying an additional 10,883,859 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $784,509,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

