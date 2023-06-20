Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections comprises about 1.6% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Addenda Capital Inc. owned 0.08% of Waste Connections worth $39,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 8,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE WCN traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $136.99. The company had a trading volume of 94,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.41 and a 1 year high of $148.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.80 and a 200-day moving average of $136.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.22.

Waste Connections Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Featured Articles

