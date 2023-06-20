Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 507 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,956 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P increased its position in Oracle by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,472 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $565,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,738 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $457,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,886,967 shares of company stock worth $177,254,308 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $125.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.92. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.21.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

