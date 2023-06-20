Wedmont Private Capital Grows Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 43.5% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 19,806 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 21.2% during the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,899 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.03, for a total value of $137,046.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,764,249.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.03, for a total value of $137,046.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,230,764,249.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 675,150 shares of company stock worth $141,073,537 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Societe Generale cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

CRM stock opened at $210.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 557.28, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $225.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.