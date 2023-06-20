Wedmont Private Capital Grows Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $141.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.89. The firm has a market cap of $103.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

