Wedmont Private Capital Has $1.05 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,767 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $114.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -87.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. HSBC decreased their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

