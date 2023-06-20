Wedmont Private Capital Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,263 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,221,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,833,934,000 after purchasing an additional 45,444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $885,753,000 after buying an additional 2,685,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after buying an additional 2,543,966 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,807,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $450,982,000 after acquiring an additional 782,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $234.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.35, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.76 and a 12-month high of $242.65.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $2,302,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,430 shares in the company, valued at $22,692,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $2,302,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,692,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $9,119,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,303,547.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,303 shares of company stock valued at $48,570,392. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

