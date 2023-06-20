Wedmont Private Capital Has $14.60 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,856 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Wedmont Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $14,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.15. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $51.22.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

