Wedmont Private Capital Has $5.60 Million Stock Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Wedmont Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wedmont Private Capital owned 0.12% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,918 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,076.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 960,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,920,000 after buying an additional 878,838 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,040,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,531,000 after acquiring an additional 310,741 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,408,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,774,000 after acquiring an additional 241,573 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $77.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.651 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

