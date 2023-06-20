Wedmont Private Capital Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $251.21 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $201.82 and a 1 year high of $254.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.05.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.