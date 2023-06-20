Wedmont Private Capital Sells 152 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Humana were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in Humana by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Humana by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in Humana by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Humana from $590.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.56.

Insider Activity at Humana

Humana Stock Down 0.9 %

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HUM stock opened at $441.70 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $432.37 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $510.99 and a 200 day moving average of $505.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.38%.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.