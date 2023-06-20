Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (EMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EMD opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.92. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $9.82.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp bought a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.